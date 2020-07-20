Egypt’s MPs approve sending troops to fight ‘foreign terrorists on western front’ as Libya conflict continues

The parliament in Egypt on Monday approved the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight “criminal militias” and “foreign terrorist groups” on a “Western front,” Reuters reported. The statement is a likely reference to western neighbor Libya. It said the troops would be defending national security, without going into further details.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on the need to maintain a ceasefire in Libya and to avoid an escalation between the forces fighting there, the presidency in Cairo said.

Qatar’s state minister for defense affairs met on Monday with the Turkish defense minister and Libya's interior minister to discuss the latest developments in Libya, Qatar’s Defense Ministry tweeted.