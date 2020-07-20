 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Egypt’s MPs approve sending troops to fight ‘foreign terrorists on western front’ as Libya conflict continues

20 Jul, 2020 17:50
Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt, April 14, 2019. © Reuters / The Egyptian Presidency

The parliament in Egypt on Monday approved the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight “criminal militias” and “foreign terrorist groups” on a “Western front,” Reuters reported. The statement is a likely reference to western neighbor Libya. It said the troops would be defending national security, without going into further details.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on the need to maintain a ceasefire in Libya and to avoid an escalation between the forces fighting there, the presidency in Cairo said.

Qatar’s state minister for defense affairs met on Monday with the Turkish defense minister and Libya's interior minister to discuss the latest developments in Libya, Qatar’s Defense Ministry tweeted.

