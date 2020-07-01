France warns Israeli annexation of West Bank won’t be ‘without consequences’

France has warned that any Israel annexation of the West Bank “could not be left without consequences” and said that it is “examining different options” at a national level and with its European partners.

“Annexation of Palestinian territories, whatever the perimeters, would seriously throw into question the parameters to resolve the conflict,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Israel plans to annex as much as 30 percent of occupied Palestinian territory, which has been met with disapproval from much of the international community, including the UK and EU.