France warns Israeli annexation of West Bank won’t be ‘without consequences’

1 Jul, 2020 16:51
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 30, 2020. © Ammar Awad / Reuters

France has warned that any Israel annexation of the West Bank “could not be left without consequences” and said that it is “examining different options” at a national level and with its European partners.
“Annexation of Palestinian territories, whatever the perimeters, would seriously throw into question the parameters to resolve the conflict,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.
Israel plans to annex as much as 30 percent of occupied Palestinian territory, which has been met with disapproval from much of the international community, including the UK and EU.

