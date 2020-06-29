 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Enough of European colonialism’: Maduro says EU envoy to be expelled after block sanctions 11 Venezuelan officials

29 Jun, 2020 22:54
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Marco Bello/
Venezualan President Nicolas Maduro has expelled the EU ambassador to the country, giving the diplomat 72 hours to pack up and leave, after Brussels imposed sanctions on Venezuelan officials, including on members of parliament.

Maduro’s decision to banish Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa comes after the European Council decided to spap a flurry of punitive sanctions on about a dozen of high-ranking Venezuelan officials.

The 11 Venezuelans that have been hit in the latest crackdown include lawmaker Luis Parra, who replaced opposition figurehead Juan Guaido at the helm of the National Assembly in January.

"I have decided to give the European Union Ambassador to Caracas 72 hours to leave our country. Enough of European colonialism against Venezuela!" Maduro said during a televised address on Monday.

Taking aim at those who seek to meddle into the Latin American’s country affairs, Maduro said he would do his utmost to protect Venezuela from outside interference into the election process.

"Prepare yourselves, colonialist, supremacist and racist gentlemen, because in Venezuela there are going to be free, transparent, and parliamentary elections with the participation of thousands of candidates," he said.

Apart from the head of the legislature, a magistrate and a senior military chief have been targeted in the fresh sanctions spree, with the Council of the European Union accusing them of undermining the “democratic functioning” of the parliament, including by stripping immunity from several of the MPs.

