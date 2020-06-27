‘Get out of our city!’ WATCH protesters chase away journalist & try to silence black tour guide who defended Lincoln statue in DC

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec has been harassed, branded a Nazi and chased away by a crowd of protesters, who gathered in Washington, DC dead set to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

Posobiec attended Friday’s demonstration calling for the removal of the Emancipation Monument in DC, live streaming the event to followers online. But once spotted in the crowd, the pundit was surrounded by hostile activists, who demanded he leave the protest.

More video of violent black bloc militants attacking @JackPosobiec in D.C. They dumped liquid all over him, hit him and tried to steal his phone. pic.twitter.com/DCrOq8ZUtB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2020

Footage of the encounter shared on social media shows demonstrators getting physical with Posobiec, with one helmeted activist apparently trying to steal his cell phone as he was escorted away from Lincoln Park. At some point, he was also doused with an unknown liquid.

As Jack was surrounded, some of the rally participants disagreed about whether they should be blocking him, which led to a brief fight among the activists. pic.twitter.com/1adJWzo822 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 27, 2020

The pundit was harassed for several blocks after leaving the main protest area, eventually flanked by security personnel who evacuated him to safety. Once he was gone, protesters continued a standoff with police, with one pushed the ground after becoming aggressive with an officer.

He even got in the way of the police, attempted to shove them and even blocked the police vehicle while telling it to leave with Jack onboard. He appeared to lead the other Antifa insurgents by being as belligerent as possible. pic.twitter.com/0luldORYsx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

Following the incident, Posobiec said he had filed a police report and intends to press charges, though against whom was left unclear.

Assault, battery & attempted robberty commited by antifa/blm on @OANN's reporter @JackPosobiec in DCearlier this evening. Clip courtesy of @BreitbartNews edited by moi .. God Blesshttps://t.co/qXrO1MgGg8pic.twitter.com/QLYiDCks0c — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) June 27, 2020

Antifa insurgent attempts to silence an elderly black man who is trying to prevent the mob from tearing down the Emancipation Memorial in DC. This makes me so angry. pic.twitter.com/NeIxwIGhxv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 26, 2020

Earlier on Friday, a black tour guide who came to the event as a counter-protester – chastising the crowd for wanting to tear down the Lincoln statue without knowing its history – was also hounded by activists. Though one protester apparently tried to mediate the dispute, another is seen tearing a megaphone out of the tour guide’s hands.

A black man opposes the woke white Black Lives Matter protesters who want to tear down the Emancipation Memorial in DC. “Y’all don’t even know the history of this statue, but you want to tear it down!” pic.twitter.com/jPgkSi2sFa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 26, 2020

Here are activists at the Emancipation Memorial harassing @JackPosobiec as Don Folden, a DC tour guide, leads him away from the rally. pic.twitter.com/WwOCPMlnJE — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) June 27, 2020

