WATCH: Bear brawl in Russia's Far East crushes cameras as wild beasts duke it out

Trail cameras in remote woods in Russia's Far East have captured rare, but gripping, imagery of two bulky brown bears engaged in a heavyweight bout - apparently over nearby bushes loaded with delicious raspberries.

Bears are known to harbor a sweet tooth - but they also have massive claws and great strength, so when two such beasts face off against each other while out for a meal, things tend to turn brutal.

The trail cameras, equipped with motion detectors and set up among the foliage to film passing wildlife, provided a front-row view of the action, as the two omnivores attempted to settle a score.

The irate combatants were separated by a fence, but they didn't even notice the obstacle, swiftly bringing it down as they tore into each other. The clip didn't capture who was the victor, however.

Though incredible images were obtained, they came at a cost to the Amur Tiger Center, which works to preserve the rare Siberian tiger population in Russia's Jewish Autonomous Region. The researchers now have to repair several meters of the fence and replace the trail cameras, which were destroyed in the brawl.

