 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU shouldn’t limit ties with ‘emerging superpower’ China to economy & trade – German FM

7 Jun, 2020 09:44
Get short URL
EU shouldn’t limit ties with ‘emerging superpower’ China to economy & trade – German FM
A Chinese flag is pictured at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai © REUTERS/Aly Song

China is not only Germany’s “largest trading partner,” but also “an emerging superpower,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild newspaper on Sunday. The European Union should, therefore, work out a shared strategy for dealing with Beijing, he argued.

Brussels should not restrict its dialogue with China to economic issues only, Maas said, urging the EU to recognize its “decisive role in the world trade.” In the same interview, he notably described the US – Berlin’s long-standing NATO ally – as a “complicated” partner.

The EU and China sought to take their ties to a new level during a high-profile summit initially scheduled to occur this September, but the plans were shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Maas said he hopes the important gathering will still take place by the year’s end in Leipzig, Germany. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies