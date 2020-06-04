Giuliani fumes at ‘liar’ and ‘disgrace’ Piers Morgan with British TV host branding him ‘unhinged’ as pair trade insults over Trump

Rudy Giuliani’s defense of Donald Trump escalated into an ill-tempered row with Piers Morgan, as the pair traded insults over the US president’s response to the wide-scale protests sparked by George Floyd’s death.

During an interview on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Thursday, Giuliani – who is Trump’s lawyer – hit out at Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid for suggesting the US president’s recent tweet in which he declared that “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” – referring to the protests and riots – was in any way racist. The tweet was subsequently censored by Twitter.

Giuliani vociferously defended Trump’s use of language, saying he was simply warning that looting would lead to violence, and he blamed the media – singling out Morgan – for painting the US president as a racist. Morgan has been an outspoken critic of the US president’s handling of the civil unrest, along with the country’s gun laws.

As Giuliani, also a former mayor of New York City, insisted that the interview was over, Morgan branded him “barking mad” and “unhinged.”



Rudy Giuliani completely loses the plot on #GMB.Piers Morgan - you sound completely barking mad. pic.twitter.com/iS6kyJWfVi — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 4, 2020

This prompted a volley of personal insults from the American, who called Morgan a “disgrace” and a “liar.” He also taunted him over his work as a TV host in the US, saying that he had no respect for him because he “failed” at being a journalist.

Four police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota were filmed arresting 46-year-old Floyd on May 25, with one of them – Derek Chauvin – kneeling on the African-American man’s neck as he complained he couldn’t breathe. All four officers have been charged with his murder.

The killing of the unarmed black man sparked protests and some riots across the US and beyond – including London, where scuffles broke out on Wednesday between demonstrators and the police outside Downing Street.

