Putin supports dialogue in all areas, Kremlin says after Trump G7 invitation

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports dialogue “in all areas,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Washington’s G7 invitation to Moscow.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit that he had hoped to hold next month until September or later. The list of invitees will be expanded to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India, according to the US leader.

However, Peskov said on Monday that Russia needs to see more details before responding to the US proposal and to understand whether it is official.

Many questions remain, including those concerning the summit’s agenda and the format of Russia’s participation, Peskov said. He also noted that there are convenient and efficient mechanisms for international dialogue such as the G20 group of the world’s largest economies.