Germany’s Merkel ends self-quarantine, returns to work at chancellery

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus several times, according to her spokesman.

Merkel had been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Merkel said Germany will extend social distancing measures introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus to April 19. The government will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday, Reuters quoted her as saying.