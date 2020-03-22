 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2020 15:05
Covid-19 cases rise to 367 in Russia after 61 more people tested positive for disease
A man wearing a face mask walks at the Zaryadye park amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease outbreak, in Moscow, Russia. © Ramil Sitdikov / Sputnik

Health workers recorded 61 new cases of Covid-19 in Russia, bringing their total number to 367, the authorities said on Sunday.

The new patients, 54 of which were identified in Moscow, recently returned from trips to Switzerland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain and France. The latter two countries remain among the hardest hit by the ongoing pandemic, with more than 28,000 and 14,000 confirmed cases respectively.

On Friday, the Kremlin denied holding talks on the possibility of placing Moscow on a lockdown. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that there are no plans to close the city's busiest public transit system, the metro, either.

