Covid-19 cases rise to 367 in Russia after 61 more people tested positive for disease

Health workers recorded 61 new cases of Covid-19 in Russia, bringing their total number to 367, the authorities said on Sunday.

The new patients, 54 of which were identified in Moscow, recently returned from trips to Switzerland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain and France. The latter two countries remain among the hardest hit by the ongoing pandemic, with more than 28,000 and 14,000 confirmed cases respectively.

On Friday, the Kremlin denied holding talks on the possibility of placing Moscow on a lockdown. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that there are no plans to close the city's busiest public transit system, the metro, either.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!