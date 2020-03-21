 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Never mind the HUMVEES! Maryland National Guard reassures residents there’s no martial law threat amid virus panic

21 Mar, 2020 12:25
Get short URL
Never mind the HUMVEES! Maryland National Guard reassures residents there’s no martial law threat amid virus panic
A man gestures as military vehicles drive on the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 ©  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Concern over the presence of military vehicles in residential areas of Maryland has apparently prompted the state’s national guard to tweet out a reminder that it is there to help fight Covid-19 – not to impose martial law.

The Maryland National Guard (MDNG) reassured all state residents on Saturday that, contrary to any nefarious rumors that may have been spreading, the force has been deployed to “deliver much needed supplies” and to perform other humanitarian duties.

“To our neighbors, there is not a threat of martial law. If you see a MDNG Humvee on your street, know we are helping someone in need!” the Guard tweeted.

The message comes a day after Newsweek, citing senior military officials, reported that the Pentagon was mulling a larger role in the nation’s response to coronavirus. The outlet claims that the deployment of federal troops in “support roles” is already being prepared.

Last week, rumors on social media began spreading about the US government imposing an imminent nationwide lockdown – a tall tale that was officially denied by the National Security Council.

Some countries have begun to rely on their militaries to help cope with the virus. In Italy, more than 100 soldiers were deployed across Lombardy to ensure that residents were adhering to strict lockdown measures.

Also on rt.com Lockdowns, curfews. Troops on the streets. Governments handing out free cash. This utter madness was entirely avoidable

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies