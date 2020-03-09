 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 US troops killed in Iraq during anti-IS operation

9 Mar, 2020 13:27
2 US troops killed in Iraq during anti-IS operation
FILE PHOTO. US soldiers stand at a military base in the Makhmour area in Iraq. ©REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani

Two US military service members have been killed while accompanying Iraqi security forces during a mission targeting a stronghold of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), the US-led coalition confirmed in a statement. The deaths occurred last Sunday in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq, the statement said.

An earlier report in the Kurdish media said there were clashes on Sunday morning near the town of Makhmour, 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil, involving warplanes and helicopters and a contingent of US troops. According to an eyewitness cited by Rudaw English, US soldiers “descended from the helicopters” before Iraqi troops arrived. The clashes resulted in the killing of five IS fighters, the report said.

