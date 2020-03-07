 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese hotel ‘used as Covid-19 quarantine site’ COLLAPSES, trapping people under rubble (VIDEOS)
Chinese hotel ‘used as Covid-19 quarantine site’ COLLAPSES, trapping people under rubble (VIDEOS)

7 Mar, 2020 13:30
A hotel has collapsed in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou, trapping dozens of people under rubble. The building was reportedly used as a quarantine site for the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus.

Footage from the scene showed the building reduced to rubble and emergency services searching the debris. So far, 23 people have reportedly been rescued.

The hotel building abruptly collapsed on Saturday evening. According to local media, at least 70 people have been trapped under the rubble.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

