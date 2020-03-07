Chinese hotel ‘used as Covid-19 quarantine site’ COLLAPSES, trapping people under rubble (VIDEOS)

A hotel has collapsed in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou, trapping dozens of people under rubble. The building was reportedly used as a quarantine site for the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus.

Footage from the scene showed the building reduced to rubble and emergency services searching the debris. So far, 23 people have reportedly been rescued.

#BREAKING: A hotel building collapsed in Quanzhou, SE China's Fujian at around 7 pm Saturday, trapping an unknown number of people under it. So far 16 people have been rescued. Rescue work remains underway. pic.twitter.com/rK7tEagQvV — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 7, 2020

The hotel building abruptly collapsed on Saturday evening. According to local media, at least 70 people have been trapped under the rubble.

#BREAKING: A five-storey hotel in Quanzhou in the Fujian province suddenly collapses on March 7 evening. Several Chinese media outlets say that the hotel is currently being used as a quarantine site for #COVIDー19. About a dozen have been rescued. Internet video. pic.twitter.com/dMIJivGXlI — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) March 7, 2020

