Chinese hotel ‘used as Covid-19 quarantine site’ COLLAPSES, trapping people under rubble (VIDEOS)
Footage from the scene showed the building reduced to rubble and emergency services searching the debris. So far, 23 people have reportedly been rescued.
#BREAKING: A hotel building collapsed in Quanzhou, SE China's Fujian at around 7 pm Saturday, trapping an unknown number of people under it. So far 16 people have been rescued. Rescue work remains underway. pic.twitter.com/rK7tEagQvV— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 7, 2020
The hotel building abruptly collapsed on Saturday evening. According to local media, at least 70 people have been trapped under the rubble.
#BREAKING: A five-storey hotel in Quanzhou in the Fujian province suddenly collapses on March 7 evening. Several Chinese media outlets say that the hotel is currently being used as a quarantine site for #COVIDー19. About a dozen have been rescued. Internet video. pic.twitter.com/dMIJivGXlI— Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) March 7, 2020
