Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad submits resignation amid political turmoil

24 Feb, 2020 08:16
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad ©  REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation to the country’s king on Monday, as his party exited the ruling alliance.

94-year-old Mahathir announced he would step down following weekend talks between several coalition members and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude his expected successor Anwar Ibrahim.

It’s unclear whether Anwar will still seek to take office. The politician is due to meet the king on Monday afternoon, perhaps in an attempt to persuade him that he has enough support from lawmakers to form a government.

