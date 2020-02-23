‘Don’t let them take it away from you!’ Trump congratulates ‘Crazy Bernie’ Sanders projected to win big in Nevada

Evoking painful memories, US President Donald Trump has expressed hope his potential Democratic contender won’t be robbed of the nomination this time, as Bernie Sanders is heading for a decisive victory in Nevada caucuses.

“Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates,” Trump tweeted, mincing no words as usual.

Sanders is projected to win Nevada with more than 40% of the final round of popular votes, while Pete Buttigieg is locked in a fight with Joe Biden for the second place, while Senator Elizabeth Warren is landing fourth, according to Associated Press, Fox News and MSNBC.

While there were no major embarrassing count failures and despite the touted successes in early turnout, Nevada may still end up in a similar situation as Iowa when it comes to actually reporting results.

The final tallies are coming in slow – amid occasional calculation glitches and confusion – with just around 11% of precincts reporting six hours into the caucuses, as the party has refused to commit to same day announcement.

