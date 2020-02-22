 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘US democracy at work’: WATCH Nevada caucus ties being determined by a deck of cards

22 Feb, 2020 22:56
©  REUTERS/James Glover II
Ties at Nevada caucus sites are being determined by drawing from a deck of cards, and the bizarre videos are leaving folks scratching their heads in bewilderment.

Videos are coming in from Nevada caucus sites as votes are counted to decide who will win the third big battle for delegates in the race to win the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination, and it’s made people aware of a special piece of equipment being used by precinct captains — a deck of cards. 

While questionable videos showed ties at caucus sites in Iowa being determined by coin tosses, Nevada is appropriately looking to a deck of cards to break ties. 

The Nevada Democratic Party provided captains with decks of cards and in the case of two caucus groups tying, both groups draw from the deck and the highest card wins. If the same number is drawn then the suit is the determining factor with highest to lowest being: spades, hearts, diamonds, clubs.

Each deck must be shuffled seven times before anyone draws from it, and jokers and instruction cards are removed beforehand.

The strategy has been used since 2008 by the Democratic Party, but that hasn’t given many more faith in the system. 

“If you're gonna have then I gotta admit it's kind of cool that Nevada leans into its gambling identity by making it a draw of cards,” National Review’s Jeff Blehar tweeted about the system.

Various Nevada sites have been forced to pull the card trick. 

“Nevada democracy at work,” Daily Telegraph editor Ben Riley-Smith tweeted in reaction to a tie break in Reno, Nevada.

A representative for Bernie’s group pulled a two, while one for Pete Buttigieg’s campaign pulled a three in the video, giving Buttigieg an extra delegate. Oddly, just before the cards were drawn, it was announced that aces were low. Typically, they are high cards.

“Your democracy at work,” NBC News’ Sahil Kapur sarcastically added.

“Hooray for the free world!” one caucus observer wrote at another site where Sanders’ and Biden’s campaign had to draw over a tie. In this video, it can be heard that aces are high, meaning the rules exactly across the board when it comes to this foolproof system.

