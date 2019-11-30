 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China arrests Belizean citizen accused of meddling in Hong Kong protests

30 Nov, 2019 09:04
Get short URL
China arrests Belizean citizen accused of meddling in Hong Kong protests
An anti-extradition bill protester carries an American flag during the march at Mongkok, in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. © REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China has arrested a citizen of Belize in its southern city of Guangzhou for allegedly interfering in the internal affairs of Hong Kong.

Lee Henley Hu Xiang, a Belizean businessman who lives in China, had funded "hostile forces” in the United States and participated in activities that have led to unrest in Hong Kong, according to the official Guangdong Communist Party newspaper, citing Chinese security officials. He has been charged with violating national security laws.

Beijing has repeatedly accused foreign nations, particularly the United States, of providing direct and indirect support to Hong Kong protesters. The increasingly violent demonstrations have dragged on for more than six months.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies