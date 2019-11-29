 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘It was so scary’: VIDEOS show shoppers flee from knife attacker in The Hague

29 Nov, 2019 20:38
Get short URL
‘It was so scary’: VIDEOS show shoppers flee from knife attacker in The Hague
A still shot from AP.
Video footage from the heart of The Hague’s commercial district shows crowds of panicked shoppers fleeing after a knife-wielding attacker stabbed three people during the Black Friday rush.

The video footage, shared by an onlooker, shows throngs of people screaming and fleeing down the Dutch city’s main shopping street, running away from the department store where the stabbing reportedly took place. It is unclear whether the panicked crowd fled during or after the attack.

“It was so scary I didn’t know what was happening,” the poster commented, tweeting another video of police arriving on the scene.

The attacker, described by police as a 45-50-year-old man, possibly of North African descent, is still at large. A police manhunt is underway.

Also on rt.com 3 injured in stabbing attack on shopping street in the Hague (WATCH LIVE)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies