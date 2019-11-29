‘It was so scary’: VIDEOS show shoppers flee from knife attacker in The Hague
The video footage, shared by an onlooker, shows throngs of people screaming and fleeing down the Dutch city’s main shopping street, running away from the department store where the stabbing reportedly took place. It is unclear whether the panicked crowd fled during or after the attack.
omg het was vreselijk #DenHaag#GroteMarktstraat#BlackFriday#BlackFriday2019pic.twitter.com/qKdCrsBOxK— Emma Grande (@EmmaGrnde) November 29, 2019
“It was so scary I didn’t know what was happening,” the poster commented, tweeting another video of police arriving on the scene.
het was zo eng ik wist niet wat er gebeurde .. #DenHaag#BlackFriday#BlackFriday2019#GroteMarktstraatpic.twitter.com/MpCasMFPy2— Emma Grande (@EmmaGrnde) November 29, 2019
The attacker, described by police as a 45-50-year-old man, possibly of North African descent, is still at large. A police manhunt is underway.Also on rt.com 3 injured in stabbing attack on shopping street in the Hague (WATCH LIVE)
