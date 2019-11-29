‘It was so scary’: VIDEOS show shoppers flee from knife attacker in The Hague

Video footage from the heart of The Hague’s commercial district shows crowds of panicked shoppers fleeing after a knife-wielding attacker stabbed three people during the Black Friday rush.

The video footage, shared by an onlooker, shows throngs of people screaming and fleeing down the Dutch city’s main shopping street, running away from the department store where the stabbing reportedly took place. It is unclear whether the panicked crowd fled during or after the attack.

“It was so scary I didn’t know what was happening,” the poster commented, tweeting another video of police arriving on the scene.

The attacker, described by police as a 45-50-year-old man, possibly of North African descent, is still at large. A police manhunt is underway.

Also on rt.com 3 injured in stabbing attack on shopping street in the Hague (WATCH LIVE)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!