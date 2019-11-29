Several injured in stabbing attack on shopping street in the Hague

Several people have been injured in a stabbing attack in The Hague. The incident took place on a busy shopping street in the center of the city.

Police are still on the lookout for the attacker, who struck at the heart of the city’s shopping district during the Black Friday rush.

The Hague now. 3 people stabbed in Spui (main shopping street). Police is still looking for the man. #DenHaag#TheHaguepic.twitter.com/hHDvWKKlHl — silvia girardi (@ssilviagirardi) November 29, 2019

The suspect is described as a lightly colored man, between 45 and 50 years old, dressed in a gray tracksuit.

Local media reports suggest that the attack took place inside a department store, and that at least three people were wounded.

#BREAKING Update : Video of the scene of a stabbing in Grote Marktstraat in the centre of the Hague, Netherlands . Multiple people have been stabbed.#GroteMarktstraat#Netherlandspic.twitter.com/9GPcYIjvve — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) November 29, 2019

