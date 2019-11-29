 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several injured in stabbing attack on shopping street in the Hague

29 Nov, 2019 19:46
Several people have been injured in a stabbing attack in The Hague. The incident took place on a busy shopping street in the center of the city.

Police are still on the lookout for the attacker, who struck at the heart of the city’s shopping district during the Black Friday rush.

The suspect is described as a lightly colored man, between 45 and 50 years old, dressed in a gray tracksuit.

Local media reports suggest that the attack took place inside a department store, and that at least three people were wounded.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

