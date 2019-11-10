 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters target malls, light train stations in five Hong Kong districts

10 Nov, 2019 08:53
Protesters target malls, light train stations in five Hong Kong districts
A protester affected by tear gas at a shopping mall in Tsuen Wan. ©REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

Masked vandals targeted Hong Kong shopping malls and MTR light rail stations at several locations around the city during the 24th consecutive weekend of violent anti-government protests. The Sha Tin station and the nearby New Town Plaza mall were closed due to the unrest.

Hong Kong police used tear gas in a confrontation with protesters in the Tsuen Wan district. In Tuen Mun, protesters erected several roadblocks and set at least one of them on fire. The violence in the Chinese city follows a relatively peaceful Saturday.

