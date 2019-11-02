9 school students killed by land mine in Taliban-controlled Afghan province
Nine children aged between nine and 12 were killed by an anti-personnel mine on their walk to school in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, a local police official said. The mine was apparently planted by militants from the Taliban, which controls the province, in response to government attempts to oust them, police spokesman Khalil Asir said, adding that four of the victims of the blast were from a family supporting the militants.