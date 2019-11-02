 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 school students killed by land mine in Taliban-controlled Afghan province

2 Nov, 2019 15:30
FILE PHOTO. Afghan police officers. ©REUTERS / Parwiz

Nine children aged between nine and 12 were killed by an anti-personnel mine on their walk to school in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, a local police official said. The mine was apparently planted by militants from the Taliban, which controls the province, in response to government attempts to oust them, police spokesman Khalil Asir said, adding that four of the victims of the blast were from a family supporting the militants.

