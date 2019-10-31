‘Totally demon possessed’: Drag queen’s SHOCKING ‘abortion’ act in bar stuns social media (VIDEO)

A video showing a drag queen staging a gruesome self-performed abortion using fake blood, guts, and a plastic fetus has invoked ‘God’s wrath’ in the comments section and defensive replies from supporters.

Footage of the performance, uploaded to Facebook on Monday, has already amassed over 318,000 views, 5,000 shares, and 6,100 comments. Many claimed the simulated act was a satanic abomination, while others tried to allay their fears with remarks like: “Satan isn’t real. Neither is God. Calm down.”

Warning: The video contains graphic simulated violence which some may find disturbing.

The New York-based drag queen in question, Blair Back, said it was a performance from a cannibal-themed drag show at an unspecified location (Ke$ha’s song ‘cannibal’ provides the musical accompaniment to the performance) and called on people to “Stop over thinking about it!!!!”

“No babies were harmed in this video. The baby is made of PLASTIC!!! I’m wearing a pregnant belly costume I got online!!! The blood is fake!!! And the organs r fake as well!!!!!” Back added.

However, many in the comments did not heed the advice, instead describing it as “sick” and “disgusting.” Others claimed the performer was “totally demon possessed y’all need Jesus bad.”

Meanwhile, many others saw it as just another shock art performance.

“Lmao it’s just an edgy performance, put down the pitchforks ya Jesus nutbags. I swear y’all think everything that offends you is a sign of the apocalypse,” wrote one commenter on Facebook.

“LOVE. IT. Gruesome and over the top🤪🤪. YASS,” added another.

Back later posted a collection of outraged comments and seemingly laughed off the negative criticism.

