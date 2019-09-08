Tehran says Iranian tanker reached its destination, sold its oil

The Iranian oil tanker that was recently released after being seized by the British Marines has safely arrived at its destination and sold its cargo, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

Responding to the announcement, a US official told Reuters that Washington will continue to target any individuals or states that do business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The US claimed that the tanker Adrian Darya was en route to Syria, in violation of sanctions.

The news comes just days after Akhilesh Kumar, the captain of the beleaguered tanker, was placed on a US sanctions list. The US State Department’s special representative for Iran unsuccessfully tried to bribe Kumar into delivering the ship to the US or its allies. The captain rejected the offer, even after reportedly being offered millions to defect.

