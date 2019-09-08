 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran says Iranian tanker reached its destination, sold its oil

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 13:35
Tehran says Iranian tanker reached its destination, sold its oil
What appears to be the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 off the coast of Tartus, Syria, is pictured in this September 6, 2019 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies. © Maxar Technologies / Reuters
The Iranian oil tanker that was recently released after being seized by the British Marines has safely arrived at its destination and sold its cargo, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

Responding to the announcement, a US official told Reuters that Washington will continue to target any individuals or states that do business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The US claimed that the tanker Adrian Darya was en route to Syria, in violation of sanctions.

The news comes just days after Akhilesh Kumar, the captain of the beleaguered tanker, was placed on a US sanctions list. The US State Department’s special representative for Iran unsuccessfully tried to bribe Kumar into delivering the ship to the US or its allies. The captain rejected the offer, even after reportedly being offered millions to defect.

