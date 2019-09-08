Iran accuses Europe of failing to honor nuclear deal, says accord is ‘not a one-way street’

Tehran has accused European signatories of failing to abide by their obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, warning that the Islamic republic would not be taken advantage-of.

“The deal is not a one-way street and Iran will act accordingly, as we have done so far, by gradually downgrading our commitments,” said Ali Akbar Salehi, director of Iran’s nuclear energy agency.

After meeting with the acting head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, Salehi stated that Tehran still hopes that the deal can be salvaged and that all parties would uphold the agreement.