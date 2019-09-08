Turkish & US troops begin joint patrols of Syria ‘safe zone’ - reports

Turkish and US troops have begun joint patrols to establish a “safe zone” along Syria’s border with Turkey, according to reports. The area is currently controlled by US-backed Kurdish YPG forces.

On Sunday, vehicles with Turkish flags joined those in Syria with US flags approximately nine miles (15km) east of the Turkish border town of Akcakale, Reuters reported.

In August, Turkish and US military officials agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians. The two NATO allies also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

