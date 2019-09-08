 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish & US troops begin joint patrols of Syria ‘safe zone’ - reports

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 08:29
U.S. and Turkish soldiers discuss details during the first-ever combined joint patrol in Manbij, Syria, November 1, 2018. Picture taken November 1, 2018. © Reuters / US Army / Arnada Jones
Turkish and US troops have begun joint patrols to establish a “safe zone” along Syria’s border with Turkey, according to reports. The area is currently controlled by US-backed Kurdish YPG forces.

On Sunday, vehicles with Turkish flags joined those in Syria with US flags approximately nine miles (15km) east of the Turkish border town of Akcakale, Reuters reported.

In August, Turkish and US military officials agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians. The two NATO allies also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

