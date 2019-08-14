Swedish court convicts A$AP Rocky of assault, hands out suspended sentence

American rapper A$AP Rocky has been convicted of assault and handed a suspended sentence by a Swedish court following a trial which even prompted Donald Trump to speak out on the rap star’s behalf.

Two members of A$AP Rocky’s entourage were also convicted on Wednesday.

In a statement, the court said it found that the assault had “not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen.”

“The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences,” the statement said.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on July 3 and charged with causing actual bodily harm after a street brawl which broke out on June 30.

The star was released from custody earlier this month pending the verdict of the trial, which prompted a celebratory tweet from Trump who told him to “get home [to the US] ASAP.”