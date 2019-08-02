A$AP Rocky released from jail as Sweden says it’s NOT thanks to Trump

Rap megastar A$AP Rocky will be released from custody in Sweden pending a verdict. US President Donald Trump had previously attempted to use his leverage to free the troubled rapper.

Trump welcomed the news of the rapper's release on Friday, saying he had “a Rocky Week,” and needed to “get home ASAP.”

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight in Stockholm last month. Video footage of the incident shows the alleged victim following Mayers’ entourage and goading his bodyguard, before the “beatdown.”

The Swedish judge has not yet ruled on the case, and will pass judgement in two weeks. In the meantime, Mayers is free to return to his family and friends.

#ASAPRocky judge says verdict will be announced on 14 August 2019. The suspects DO NOT need to remain in custody until then — Maddy Savage (@maddysavage) August 2, 2019

Mayers’ arrest led to him canceling a number of international tour dates and garnered significant media attention. It piqued the interest of President Trump, who reached out to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in a bid to spring the rapper from jail.

Despite Trump’s insistence that he would “personally vouch” for Mayers, Löfven explained that the Swedish government “cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

The reaction angered Trump, who said last week that “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around,” adding “Sweden should focus on its real crime problem” for good measure.

