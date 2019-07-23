 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran will 'secure' Strait of Hormuz, deputy foreign minister vows

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 20:47 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 20:48
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sails next to a British-flagged oil tanker © Reuters / Handout

“Iran will use its best efforts to secure the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and will not allow any disturbance in shipping in this sensitive area,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

Araqchi did not say what efforts Tehran will make to secure the strait, but his statement comes days after both Britain and the US announced the formation of multinational maritime patrols to protect western shipping traffic in the region.

Tensions between Iran and the West have skyrocketed in recent weeks, following Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar, which the UK says had been transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian forces interdicted and seized a British-flagged vessel on Friday, claiming it had violated maritime law. Earlier that day, Iranian troops boarded another, Liberian-flagged tanker, but released it shortly afterwards.

