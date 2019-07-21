 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Over 60 Australian planes grounded after fatal crash in Sweden

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 12:04
Wreckage of the skydiving GippsAero aircraft outside Umea, Sweden. © Reuters / TT News Agency/ Erik Abel

A total of 63 Australian-made planes have been grounded around the world following the fatal crash of an aircraft in Sweden in which nine people died. The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority ordered the suspension of GA8 aircrafts by Victoria-based manufacturer GippsAero, pending Swedish and EU investigations into the July 14 incident.

The aircraft in Sweden was being used by a parachuting group when it crashed in what local officials described as one of the country’s worst aviation accidents.

The GA8 plane suspension order lasts until August 3.

