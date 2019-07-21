Over 60 Australian planes grounded after fatal crash in Sweden

A total of 63 Australian-made planes have been grounded around the world following the fatal crash of an aircraft in Sweden in which nine people died. The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority ordered the suspension of GA8 aircrafts by Victoria-based manufacturer GippsAero, pending Swedish and EU investigations into the July 14 incident.

READ MORE: Small plane crashes in Sweden, killing 9

The aircraft in Sweden was being used by a parachuting group when it crashed in what local officials described as one of the country’s worst aviation accidents.

The GA8 plane suspension order lasts until August 3.