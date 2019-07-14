 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Small plane crashes in Sweden, killing 9

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 14:41 Edited time: 14 Jul, 2019 14:49
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Tommy Pedersen / TT News Agency
Nine people have died in a plane crash in northern Sweden, according to the emergency services. The aircraft was being used by parachutists when it struck the ground some 6 kilometers southeast of Umeå, Swedish media reports.

The plane crashed around 2pm local time and the cause of the incident is under investigation. The Swedish Parachute Association told reporters the incident is the worst in both its history and in Swedish aviation.

