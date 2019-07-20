 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Seized UK-flagged tanker involved in ‘incident’ with Iranian fishing boat, probe launched – Tehran

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 05:57
Get short URL
Seized UK-flagged tanker involved in ‘incident’ with Iranian fishing boat, probe launched – Tehran
FILE PHOTO Iranian Revolutionary Guards speed boat. December 2018. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed
The UK-flagged oil tanker was involved in an “incident” with an Iranian fishing boat in the Strait of Hormuz before it was seized by the IRGC, an Iranian official said. Its crew remains on board as a probe was launched by Tehran.

The vessel Stena Impero was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday night.

The IRGC intervened because the ship was approaching an Iranian fishing boat and did not respond to calls to change course, the director of ports and maritime affairs of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, Allahmorad Afifipour, said.

The tanker was taken to the port city of Bandar Abbas and “all of its 23 crew members will remain on the ship until the probe is over,” the official stated.

Also on rt.com UK warns Iran of consequences for 'unacceptable' tanker seizures

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies