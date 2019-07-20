Seized UK-flagged tanker involved in ‘incident’ with Iranian fishing boat, probe launched – Tehran

The UK-flagged oil tanker was involved in an “incident” with an Iranian fishing boat in the Strait of Hormuz before it was seized by the IRGC, an Iranian official said. Its crew remains on board as a probe was launched by Tehran.

The vessel Stena Impero was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday night.

The IRGC intervened because the ship was approaching an Iranian fishing boat and did not respond to calls to change course, the director of ports and maritime affairs of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, Allahmorad Afifipour, said.

The tanker was taken to the port city of Bandar Abbas and “all of its 23 crew members will remain on the ship until the probe is over,” the official stated.

Also on rt.com UK warns Iran of consequences for 'unacceptable' tanker seizures

DETAILS TO FOLLOW