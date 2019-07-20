 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran releases VIDEO of detained British-flagged tanker

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 13:51
Iran releases VIDEO of detained British-flagged tanker
Stena Impero at Bandar Abbas port. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Footage showing the oil tanker Stena Impero, which was detained by the Iranian authorities on Friday, has been published by the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The video shows the vessel in the sea and is attributed to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

The tanker is now in the port of Bandar Abbas, officials at the Iranian port reported earlier on Saturday. Tehran says the vessel was detained over an “accident” with a fishing boat, adding that it ignored a distress signal.

