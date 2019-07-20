Iran releases VIDEO of detained British-flagged tanker

Footage showing the oil tanker Stena Impero, which was detained by the Iranian authorities on Friday, has been published by the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The video shows the vessel in the sea and is attributed to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

The tanker is now in the port of Bandar Abbas, officials at the Iranian port reported earlier on Saturday. Tehran says the vessel was detained over an “accident” with a fishing boat, adding that it ignored a distress signal.

