 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

S. Korea to protest Japan export curbs amid simmering trade dispute with Tokyo

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 13:34
Get short URL
S. Korea to protest Japan export curbs amid simmering trade dispute with Tokyo
© Reuters / Yuriko Nakao
South Korea’s trade ministry has announced that it plans to confront Tokyo over the “unfairness” of its export curbs at an upcoming World Trade Organization general council meeting.

Japan has tightened export controls against Seoul on materials used to produce semiconductors. The move could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays. Seoul claims that the export restrictions are a “retaliatory measure” linked to a lawsuit concerning compensation for victims of the Japanese occupation during World War II.

Seoul said in a statement that it will try to resolve the matter during the upcoming meeting, scheduled for July 23 and 24.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies