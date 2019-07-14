S. Korea to protest Japan export curbs amid simmering trade dispute with Tokyo

South Korea’s trade ministry has announced that it plans to confront Tokyo over the “unfairness” of its export curbs at an upcoming World Trade Organization general council meeting.

Japan has tightened export controls against Seoul on materials used to produce semiconductors. The move could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays. Seoul claims that the export restrictions are a “retaliatory measure” linked to a lawsuit concerning compensation for victims of the Japanese occupation during World War II.

Seoul said in a statement that it will try to resolve the matter during the upcoming meeting, scheduled for July 23 and 24.

