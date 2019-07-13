 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘How dare Iran break the nuclear deal we tore up a year ago?’ – Lee Camp

Published time: 13 Jul, 2019 13:18
President Donald Trump withdraws the US from the Iran nuclear deal. May 2018. © Martin H. Simon / ZUMAPRESS.com / Global Look Press
Washington is accusing Iran of breaching the 2015 deal on its nuclear program, which is more than ironic, considering that the US was the first to abandon the agreement altogether, Lee Camp said on his show, Redacted Tonight.

The White House has been blasting Iran for starting to partially suspend its obligations under the nuclear agreement, known as the JCPOA. Tehran had warned it would do that, unless the Europeans can negotiate relief from the US sanctions on Iran.

The US should be the last country to complain in this situation, Camp noted, because it was Washington that slammed the JCPOA in the past as “defective” and famously withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

How dare Iran brazenly break the nuclear deal that we tore up a year ago? It just shows the Iranians cannot keep their word long after we’ve broken our word.

