Libya’s warring governments fight on battlefield… and in DC lobbying halls

The escalating violence in Libya poses a challenge to Washington, which seems unable to decide who the bad guy in this conflict is. DC lobbyists are enrolled by both sides to help politicians answer that question.

The NATO-backed militant uprising in Libya in 2011 was meant to bring peace and prosperity to the North African nation. But after being ‘freed’ from Muammar Gaddafi’s ‘tyranny’, Libya plunged into never-ending chaos.

At the moment, two rival governments – not to mention various militias – are settling their differences on the battle field, and the death toll surpassed 1,000 over three months, according to the UN.

On the other side of the globe, there is a different fight for power in Libya, waged by Washington’s lobbying class on behalf of Libyan factions. The UN-backed Government of National Accord has firms like Mercury Public Affairs. The Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar contracted Linden Government Solutions.

