Trump threatens China with $325 bn in extra tariffs if no trade deal reached

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 17:15
President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on a further $325 billion-worth of Chinese goods if Washington and Beijing cannot come to a trade agreement. Speaking at a press conference in Poland, Trump said that he predicts a deal will be reached, but warned that, failing this, the levies will be applied. If applied, the additional tariffs would see virtually all of China’s exports to the US hit with duties. Amid the ongoing trade war, Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month’s G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

