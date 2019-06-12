 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Astronomers claim sighting of long-lost Apollo capsule ‘Snoopy’ after decades in space

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 10:56
The Apollo 10 command and service modules (CSM) are photographed from the lunar module (LM) after the two units separated in lunar orbit, May 22, 1969. © NASA
A team of scientists believes they have beaten 235-million-to-one odds of finding the lost ‘Snoopy’ spacecraft from the Apollo 10 mission, and have (jokingly) pitched the idea that Elon Musk should ‘bring Snoopy home.’

Two months before Apollo 11 landed on the Moon, the Apollo 10 mission, comprising a command module “Charlie Brown” and lunar module “Snoopy,” performed a dry run of all operations apart from the actual lunar landing.

Charlie made it home but Snoopy was lost to the void of space orbiting the sun somewhere, or so we thought. Fifty years later, a team of scientists, led by astronomer Nick Howes, think they’ve beaten the astronomical odds.

Snoopy had been shunted around by the gravitational fields of the Moon, the Sun, and the Earth, meaning astronomers had to sift through terabytes of data gleaned from a vast search area to try and track down Charlie Brown’s lost pal.

“Until someone gets really close to it and gets a detailed radar profile, we can’t be sure,” Howes told the Cheltenham Science Festival, adding that if they could catch a detailed glimpse of the craft, “It would be a really fantastic achievement for science.”

Though that opportunity may be some 18 years away, Howes wondered out loud if there was any chance of returning Snoop to Earth. He admitted, though, that the scientific value would be minimal and the cost astronomical.

