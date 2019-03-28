Truck rams crowd killing at least 30 in Guatemala

A truck plowed into a large group of people standing on the Pan-American Highway in Nahuala, Solola, Guatemala, killing over 32, including men, women and children, according to firefighters on the scene.

Nine additional people were admitted to local hospitals in critical condition, according to Public Health Minister Carlos Soto. The group had wandered onto the Pan-American Highway to investigate the aftermath of another car crash when the truck hit them, fire department spokesman Cecilio Chacaj said.