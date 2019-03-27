Hail to the ‘interim president’? Juan Guaido’s motorcade ATTACKED by angry mob (VIDEO)

A car escorting Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president was ambushed by a group of displeased citizens, a short clip appears to show. Washington blamed the attack on “armed gangs” allegedly controlled by Nicolas Maduro.

The 10-second video, published by a local television channel, shows a car belonging to Juan Guaido’s retinue sitting at a traffic light, when suddenly a man rushes the automobile and attempts to open the driver-side door. The door was locked, but there was more in store for Guaido’s convoy: a group of bystanders began to pelt the car with projectiles.

A cloud of smoke – perhaps from some sort of incendiary device – can be seen at the end of the video, as the car speeds away to avoid the mob.

Momento en el que el presidente encargado de la República, @jguaido sale de la Asamblea Nacional, el vehículo en el que se traslada fue atacado con golpes y objetos contundentes por grupos paramilitares armados

Responding to the incident, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pinned the blame on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“The United States condemns the attacks on Interim President Juan Guaido’s caravan and the harassment of National Assembly deputies and members of the media,” he said in a State Department press release.

“We are monitoring reports of these and other acts of intimidation by Nicolas Maduro’s lawless, armed gangs, known as colectivos.”

With Washington’s full backing, Guaido declared himself Venezuela’s legitimate president in January. The opposition leader’s momentum appears to have fizzled out, however. After weeks of insinuating that Nicolas Maduro’s ouster was imminent, Washington now says that there’s “no timeline” for regime change in Venezuela.

