Russian specialists are in Venezuela based on existing military cooperation treaty– Foreign Ministry
HomeWorld News

Russian specialists are in Venezuela based on existing military cooperation treaty– Foreign Ministry

Published time: 26 Mar, 2019 16:28 Edited time: 26 Mar, 2019 16:45
Get short URL
Russian specialists are in Venezuela based on existing military cooperation treaty– Foreign Ministry
Russian specialists are in Venezuela as part of the 2001 military-technical cooperation deal with Caracas that doesn’t need further approval, Moscow said after reports of the arrival of two military planes with troops and cargo.

Russia develops its relations with Venezuela “in strict accordance with the Constitution of this country and in full respect of its legislation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The existing deal was ratified by both Russia and Venezuela, and it “doesn’t require any additional approval from the National Assembly of Venezuela,” she pointed out.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com Venezuela regime-change champion John Bolton says US won’t tolerate foreign meddling in the country

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies