Russian specialists are in Venezuela based on existing military cooperation treaty– Foreign Ministry
Russia develops its relations with Venezuela “in strict accordance with the Constitution of this country and in full respect of its legislation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
The existing deal was ratified by both Russia and Venezuela, and it “doesn’t require any additional approval from the National Assembly of Venezuela,” she pointed out.
Two Russian air force planes lands at Venezuela's main airport, the Ilyushin IL-62 jet and Antonov AN-124 cargo plane carried nearly 100 troops and 35 tonnes of material, according to media reports, Kremlin did not reply to request for comment https://t.co/jLXF7cHvG3— Corax (@coraxnews) March 25, 2019
Also on rt.com Venezuela regime-change champion John Bolton says US won't tolerate foreign meddling in the country