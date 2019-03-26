Russian specialists are in Venezuela based on existing military cooperation treaty– Foreign Ministry

Russian specialists are in Venezuela as part of the 2001 military-technical cooperation deal with Caracas that doesn’t need further approval, Moscow said after reports of the arrival of two military planes with troops and cargo.

Russia develops its relations with Venezuela “in strict accordance with the Constitution of this country and in full respect of its legislation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The existing deal was ratified by both Russia and Venezuela, and it “doesn’t require any additional approval from the National Assembly of Venezuela,” she pointed out.

Two Russian air force planes lands at Venezuela's main airport, the Ilyushin IL-62 jet and Antonov AN-124 cargo plane carried nearly 100 troops and 35 tonnes of material, according to media reports, Kremlin did not reply to request for comment https://t.co/jLXF7cHvG3 — Corax (@coraxnews) March 25, 2019

