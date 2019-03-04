Top Russian & US generals discuss suspended INF Treaty during ‘constructive’ talks in Vienna

House panel launches new probe into whether Trump engaged in obstruction of justice, abuse of power
Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 16:53
Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford met with his Russian counterpart, Valery Gerasimov, in Vienna, Austria on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. The top officials discussed the situation in Syria, regional and strategic stability, as well as two disarmament agreements: the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The talks were described by the Russian military as “constructive,” but almost no actual details of the discussions have been made public. Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the country’s participation in the INF Treaty following a similar move by the US in early February.

