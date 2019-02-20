HomeNewsline

Japanese fighter jet crashes into Sea of Japan, crew found alive

Published time: 20 Feb, 2019 06:32
Get short URL

A Japanese F-2 fighter jet crashed into the Sea of Japan about 130km (81 miles) northeast from its air base in Fukuoka Prefecture on Wednesday morning. A search and rescue operation successfully located the two crew members, who were found alive on a rubber life boat. Their plane was part of a squadron of three jets that took off from Tsuiki Air Base as part of scheduled drills. Military authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies