Japanese fighter jet crashes into Sea of Japan, crew found alive

A Japanese F-2 fighter jet crashed into the Sea of Japan about 130km (81 miles) northeast from its air base in Fukuoka Prefecture on Wednesday morning. A search and rescue operation successfully located the two crew members, who were found alive on a rubber life boat. Their plane was part of a squadron of three jets that took off from Tsuiki Air Base as part of scheduled drills. Military authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.