Canadian court postpones extradition hearing for Huawei CFO

A Canadian judge has moved the US extradition hearing for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou back a month to March 6, in order to give her defense time to review the evidence in the case. The delay was announced on Tuesday during Meng’s first court appearance since her release last month on bail. On Monday, US authorities unsealed two indictments alleging multiple counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, intellectual property theft, sanctions violations, and obstruction of justice by the Chinese tech firm, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Huawei has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the charges as politically motivated. Canada has also fired its ambassador to China, after he criticized the US extradition request as “flawed.”