Duke University professor warns students of ‘consequences’ for speaking Chinese

A Duke University professor has stepped down, after an email in which she warned Chinese students to speak English on campus or face “unintended consequences” went viral.

Screenshots of the group email, sent to grad students at the university’s medicine department, did the rounds on social media on Saturday.

One professor from Duke University sent out an email asking Chinese students not to speak Chinese in school building.

The director of the biostatistic graduate program Dr. Megan Neely wrote that two faculty members had told her about a group of Chinese students who were speaking Chinese “VERY LOUDLY” in study and lounge areas on campus.

The faculty members, Neely explained, took note of the students’ names, “so they could remember them if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master’s project.” Presumably, the faculty members would shoot down their applications.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building,” Neely warned, telling the offending students to “commit to using English 100% of the time.”

Neely’s approach found little sympathy on campus as more than 1,000 students signed the petition calling for an investigation of the incident, according to Duke University’s student newspaper.

Accusations of racism flowed in on Twitter too, many from Chinese users.

“Students are free to speak whatever language they want in their down time,” wrote one. “This is discriminatory and utterly shameful.”

Since Chinese students are not allowed to speak Chinese at Duke university, please do not use pictures of Chinese students or students from other Asian countries!

My two years at @DukeKunshan@DukeGHI has allowed me to grow exponentially as a global health researcher. Therefore it is extremely disappointing to see my fellow Chinese students at the Duke Master of Biostatistics not being afforded a similar positive learning experience

"Students are free to speak whatever language they want in their down time. This is discriminatory and utterly shameful."

She is horrible & this is disgraceful. I had Chinese students in my Spanish classes & they were incredibly hardworking. In my new career, the wonderful teachers who shared their culture & medicine with me are extraordinarily hardworking. How sad that at Duke this occurs! #Shame — Paula Bruno, PhD, LAc (@2HeartsWellness) January 27, 2019

By Saturday evening, Neely was asked to step down, and Mary E Klotman, Dean of the Duke University School of Medicine, apologized to the offended students.

While Neely’s email passed on the concern of other faculty members, the professor herself has issued a similar warning before. In 2018, she told students that while she doesn’t like “being the language police,” students who speak in Chinese might give teaching staff the impression that “you are not trying to improve your English skills and that you are not taking this opportunity seriously.”

Talking loudly in study areas, she also said, “is just plain rude.”

The last time I checked, U.S. doesn't have an official language.

Outrage is common currency on university campuses, but this particular case could hurt Duke financially. 60 percent of Duke’s 1,500 international students are Chinese, and the university opened a campus in Kunshan, China, last fall. As of Sunday then hashtag ‘Duke University bans speaking Chinese’ had been read almost seven million times on Chinese social network Weibo, the South China Morning Post reported.

With international grad students paying $32,000 per semester in tuition and fees alone, the loss of these students would hit Duke’s pockets hard.

