Duke University professor warns students of ‘consequences’ for speaking Chinese

Published time: 27 Jan, 2019 21:38 Edited time: 27 Jan, 2019 21:40
A Duke University professor has stepped down, after an email in which she warned Chinese students to speak English on campus or face “unintended consequences” went viral.

Screenshots of the group email, sent to grad students at the university’s medicine department, did the rounds on social media on Saturday.

The director of the biostatistic graduate program Dr. Megan Neely wrote that two faculty members had told her about a group of Chinese students who were speaking Chinese “VERY LOUDLY” in study and lounge areas on campus.   

The faculty members, Neely explained, took note of the students’ names, “so they could remember them if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master’s project.” Presumably, the faculty members would shoot down their applications.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building,” Neely warned, telling the offending students to “commit to using English 100% of the time.”

Neely’s approach found little sympathy on campus as more than 1,000 students signed the petition calling for an investigation of the incident, according to Duke University’s student newspaper.

Accusations of racism flowed in on Twitter too, many from Chinese users.

“Students are free to speak whatever language they want in their down time,” wrote one. “This is discriminatory and utterly shameful.”

By Saturday evening, Neely was asked to step down, and Mary E Klotman, Dean of the Duke University School of Medicine, apologized to the offended students.

While Neely’s email passed on the concern of other faculty members, the professor herself has issued a similar warning before. In 2018, she told students that while she doesn’t like “being the language police,” students who speak in Chinese might give teaching staff the impression that “you are not trying to improve your English skills and that you are not taking this opportunity seriously.”

Talking loudly in study areas, she also said, “is just plain rude.”

Outrage is common currency on university campuses, but this particular case could hurt Duke financially. 60 percent of Duke’s 1,500 international students are Chinese, and the university opened a campus in Kunshan, China, last fall. As of Sunday then hashtag ‘Duke University bans speaking Chinese’ had been read almost seven million times on Chinese social network Weibo, the South China Morning Post reported.

With international grad students paying $32,000 per semester in tuition and fees alone, the loss of these students would hit Duke’s pockets hard.

