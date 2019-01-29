China opposes sanctions against Venezuela, says US will be responsible for consequences

China has said that the US will bear responsibility for sweeping sanctions it imposed on Venezuela, warning Washington of repercussions and reiterating support for the embattled President Nicolas Maduro, RIA Novosti reports.

“We stand against one-sided sanctions. History shows that foreign interventions or sanctions only make the situation more complicated, being unable to solve the problem,” Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

The diplomat added that Beijing recognizes Maduro as the legitimate head of state, despite all the pressure being put on him. He noted that Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent his envoy to Maduro’s inauguration earlier in January, and said that this was a strong sign of support for Venezuela.

“Would we be able to do so if we didn’t recognize him?” Geng asked rhetorically.

On Monday, Washington announced a package of sanctions targeting Venezuela’s state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), claiming that it would prevent “further diversion” of assets by “former president Maduro.”

The fresh restrictions will freeze $7 billion in assets and cause more than $11 billion in lost export revenues throughout the next year.

The sanctions will “aggravate people’s welfare and [the US] should bear responsibility for that,” he stated.

China is one of Venezuela’s biggest trading partners and political allies, but its response to the crisis was rather measured. Previously, the Foreign Ministry urged outside actors to observe Venezuelan sovereignty and not to meddle with its domestic affairs.

“China is opposed to foreign interference in Venezuela’s affairs, in particular the threat of military interference,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said last week, adding that Beijing will continue “to support the efforts made by the Venezuelan government to uphold national sovereignty, independence and stability.”

