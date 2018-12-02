9 militants killed in US strike targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia – Pentagon

Nine militants were killed in a US strike targeting the terrorist group Al-Shabaab in Lebede, Somalia, Africa Command (Africom) has said. A statement released by Africom late Saturday claimed that no civilians were injured or killed in the air strike. Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab aims to topple Somalia’s UN-backed government and impose its own radical interpretation of Islam. The group has been in the US military’s crosshairs for several years. In October, the US military reported that it had killed 60 Al-Shabaab fighters near Harardhere, Somalia.