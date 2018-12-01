At least 107 arrests in Paris Yellow Vest rally – prime minister
The minister announced the figures as he arrived at the capital’s police prefecture.
Since early morning, massive demonstrations have been gripping Paris, resulting in fierce clashes between police and demonstrators. Officers deployed tear gas and water cannons against the rioters who answered with rocks and projectiles of various sorts.
Police unleash water cannon on 'Yellow Vest' protesters#YellowVestshttps://t.co/TfWk7jR4sUpic.twitter.com/fpm6ttKDve— RT (@RT_com) December 1, 2018
While Paris – according to official figures – saw over 5,000 protesters, the number of those, rallying against government fuel reforms across the country, is estimated with 36,000.
