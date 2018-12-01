HomeWorld News

At least 107 arrests in Paris Yellow Vest rally – prime minister

Demonstrators stand at the Arc of Triomphe in Paris ©  AFP
The number of arrests at the Yellow Vest protests in the heart of the French capital has jumped to 107, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed.

The minister announced the figures as he arrived at the capital’s police prefecture.

Since early morning, massive demonstrations have been gripping Paris, resulting in fierce clashes between police and demonstrators. Officers deployed tear gas and water cannons against the rioters who answered with rocks and projectiles of various sorts.

While Paris – according to official figures – saw over 5,000 protesters, the number of those, rallying against government fuel reforms across the country, is estimated with 36,000.

Protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris ©  Reuters

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

