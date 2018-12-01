Police use tear gas as new Yellow Vest rallies against govt fuel tax reforms hit Paris (WATCH LIVE)

Police deployed tear gas at Yellow Vest protesters in Paris. The unrest, which follows last week’s mayhem in the French capital, is triggered by fuel price hikes and tax increases.

December 1 rallies are being held with the slogan “on the way to Macron’s resignation.” The event’s Facebook page has already seen tens of thousands of people promising to either attend or considering taking part. A prominent trade union confederation (the CGT) also called on its 46,000 followers to join in.

As the rally gained momentum, the area close to the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue has been covered by thick smoke. While pelting law enforcement with various projectiles, protesters have also resorted to symbolic yellow paint during the standoff. To their delight, quite a few shots have landed on the shields of riot police.

The streets of Paris gradually descended into chaos and were shrouded in smoke both from firecrackers and tear gas. A group of Yellow Vest protesters grabbed dozens of large pieces of cardboard to use as a massive ‘shield wall’ against police.

Last weekend, the upheaval almost turned the French capital into a ‘war zone’. Burning debris and remains of barricades covered the streets of Paris, with unrest continuing well into the night.

On Friday, the government failed in its bid to settle the issue after only two of the protesters’ representatives turned up for a meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. One of them walked out after he was told he could not have TV cameras covering the negotiations. A recent poll shows that despite the mayhem, two-thirds of people in France still back the ‘Yellow Vest’ cause.

The movement has also inspired rallies in neighboring Belgium, where protesters on Friday called on the prime minister to resign. A standoff there also ended up in clashes with law enforcement.

