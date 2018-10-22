CIA director goes to Istanbul to join Khashoggi investigation – source

CIA director Gina Haspel is traveling to Turkey today to participate in the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a source cited by Reuters. Khashoggi’s mysterious death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has been the source of much speculation, with some in the US calling for the Saudi government to be punished for what appears to be the grisly murder of a Washington Post journalist. US President Donald Trump claimed to have “top intelligence people in Turkey,” but did not elaborate.