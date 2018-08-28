Intl airport & airbase near Yemen capital Sanaa targeted by massive airstrike – report

Sanaa International Airport and Al Delmi air base, located north of the Yemeni capital, have come under a heavy bombardment targeting the Houthi positions at the facilities, the Yemen national military website reported on Monday. The strikes were allegedly carried out by the Saudi-led coalition, the Houthis' Al Misarah TV reported. The nine-member coalition of Arab states led by Riyadh has been embroiled in the civil war in the country since March 2015, when it intervened on behalf of Yemen’s ousted president Mansour Hadi against Houthi rebels.